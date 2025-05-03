Report: Trump To Host Military Parade Marking Army’s 250th Anniversary, Honoring Service Members And Veterans

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes supporters during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Abril Elfi

8:55 AM – Saturday, May 3, 2025

Reports have stated that President Donald Trump will host a military parade in June to honor military veterans and active-duty service members and commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

According to Fox News Digital, the party is scheduled for June 14th, which marks the 250th birthday of the United States Army and Trump’s birthday.

“We love our military and take great pride in honoring our warfighters,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement Friday to Fox News. “In celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army, we will throw the biggest and most beautiful military parade in our nation’s history.”

The event is set to be at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and according to planning materials obtained by the Associated Press, it will feature approximately 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands, and thousands of citizens.

Soldiers from at least 11 corps and divisions, as well as Stryker, Bradley, and Paladin artillery units, howitzers, and tanks, are expected to participate in the festivities.

Seven Army bands and Golden Knights parachute jumpers are also included in the planning materials.

The parade would be designated as a national special security event, followed by a concert and fireworks.

The White House only confirmed that the march will feature historical re-enactors and equipment from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, and the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

Active-duty service men and students from U.S. military academies will also be featured in the parade.

“The president is planning an historic celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday that will honor generations of selfless Americans who have risked everything for our freedom,” White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley told Fox News.

“Exactly 250 years ago, the first American patriots died for the cause of Independence,” Haley added. “We owe our freedom to them and to every solider who has given their life for our nation in the 2½ centuries since.”

Since 2018, Trump has sought a parade to celebrate the country’s soldiers. He came up with the concept after viewing a French military performance in 2017 and telling others, “We’re going to have to try to top it.”

Back then, the parade plans encountered various setbacks. Defense authorities argued that it would be too expensive, costing up to $92 million. District leaders expressed concern that big military vehicles such as tanks and planes might harm the roads.

