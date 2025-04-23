Report: Trump Admin Considering $5K ‘Baby Bonus’ To Boost Birth Rates In U.S.

Illustration picture shows and a baby sleeping under a mobile for crib. (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:46 PM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

The Trump administration has reportedly been considering a $5,000 “baby bonus” for women who give birth to help reverse a decline in the U.S. birth rate.

According to a new report, a proposal pitched to White House advisers offers a $5,000 “baby bonus” to every American mother after she gives birth.

“Sounds like a good idea to me,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday when asked about a $5,000 incentive for new mothers.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News that the president is “proudly implementing policies to uplift American families.”

“The president wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream. As a mother myself, I am proud to work for a president who is taking significant action to leave a better country for the next generation,” Leavitt said.

The Trump administration has made major efforts to promote families, emphasizing the need for more infants to be born in the United States, as the replacement fertility rate in the country was approximately 1.6 children per woman in 2023, well below the fertility rate needed to maintain a stable population without net migration, which is approximately 2.1 children per woman, according to the CDC.

On the campaign trail, Trump referred to himself as the “King of IVF,” and in March, he quipped that he would be known as the “fertilization president.”

Vice President JD Vance has also made efforts to encourage women to have more children. During his campaign, Vance said that the child tax credit should be expanded, declaring that he would prefer to see it at $5,000 per child. However, he also noted that it needs to be worked out within Congress to see its viability.

During the March for Life rally in late January, Vance told the crowd that he hopes for “more babies” to be born “in the United States of America,” and he called on the government to do its part in ensuring families can afford to care for their children.

“I want more happy children in our country, and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them. And it is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are,” Vance said.

“We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages, one that recognizes and truly believes that the benchmark of national success is not our GDP number or our stock market but whether people feel that they can raise thriving and healthy families in our country,” he added.

