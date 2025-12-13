Report: Suspect in custody following shooting at Brown University

A walkway on Brown University’s campus on March 17, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:32 PM – Saturday, December 13, 2025

Rhode Island authorities responded to a report of an active shooter on campus at Brown University and have reportedly arrested a suspect.

In text messages and voicemails to students on Sunday, school administrators warned of an active shooter near the Barus and Holley engineering building, citing the Department of Public Safety.

The first school alert, sent at 4:22 p.m. EST, read, “Urgent: There’s an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information.”

At 4:51 p.m., the second alert added that Brown and Providence Police were at the scene, along with emergency medical personnel, and one suspect was in custody. The school stated that it was cooperating with “multiple law enforcement agencies on site.” Students were instructed to continue to shelter in place until further notice.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at the school, though the school’s news publication, the Brown Daily Herald, said that videos depicted “several individuals lying on the ground near the Sciences Library.”

Several buildings are placed on lockdown, according to the outlet.

