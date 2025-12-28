Report: Soros family sent Letitia James over $71k in direct campaign donations since 2019

(Background) New York Attorney General Letitia James leaves the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse following an arraignment hearing on October 24, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / (L) George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations (OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:08 PM – Sunday, December 28, 2025

Liberal billionaire George Soros and his family have donated over $71,000 in campaign funds to New York Attorney General Letitia James since 2019, according to a New York Post report.

According to the report, citing New York public records, the Soros family most recently contributed $31,000 to aid James’ 2026 reelection campaign.

$18,000 of the $31,000 was donated by George Soros in July of 2024, while his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Soros, donated $13,000 in May.

“George Soros has spent years financing the radical left’s most extreme projects, and the outcome is almost always the same: instability and disorder that is destroying our state,” stated Michael Henry, the Republican candidate running against James in 2026.

“We saw it with [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, so no one should be surprised that [Soros] is heavily backing Letitia James’ ideological crusades and political vendettas that put New Yorkers’ safety on the back burner,” he continued.

“When the same donor who funds chaos underwrites New York’s top law enforcement office, the results speak for themselves,” Henry added.

Soros has also bankrolled far-left organizations that support James, including $23.7 million given to the Working Families Party since 2016.

The Working Families Party is a far-left progressive political party that James continues to partner with after accepting the party’s endorsement in her 2022 reelection campaign.

President Donald Trump has long suspected Soros of being behind the legal challenges carried out by far-left prosecutors, such as James and Alvin Bragg.

In October, President Trump called for James to be removed from her post as the New York Attorney General, arguing that she is “costing New York Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in lost business.”

“No company or individual wants to be there, knowing that she’s the ‘Attorney General.’ She is a Complete and Total Disaster, who tried running against Kathy Hochul for Governor, and only got 1% of the Vote in Polls, and QUIT,” he continued.

“She then went back to her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump, and others. Until this “SCUM” is removed from the Attorney General’s Office, no company will move to New York, and few companies will be using the New York Stock Exchange, or NASDAQ, for going Public. The new Texas Exchange will be taking ALL of this business away, and we’re talking Hundreds of Billions of Dollars!” the president added at the time.

