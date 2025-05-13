Report: ‘Small Nodule’ Found In Biden’s Prostate 

Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the East Room of the White House on December 16, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:32 AM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A “small nodule” has reportedly been discovered in former President Joe Biden’s prostate.

According to multiple reports, the nodule was discovered during Biden’s recent physical exam and “necessitated further evaluation.”

“In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,” a spokesperson told ABC News.

A “small nodule” could imply a variety of problems, and it may necessitate additional testing to determine the underlying reason.

However, it is still too early to tell if this is a benign tumor caused by inflammation or something much more serious.

The White House had previously reported that Biden had a “cancerous” skin lesion removed from his chest during his presidency.

In February 2023, former White House physician Kevin O’Connor stated that a piece of skin tissue was removed during a health assessment that Biden had received. The former Democrat president was then sent for a biopsy, which revealed that it was in fact cancerous.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required,” Biden’s doctor wrote in a memo. “The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare,” O’Connor also wrote.

