Report: Singer Bad Bunny plans queer tribute for Super Bowl Halftime Show — ‘The dress is already being sewn’

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny accepts the Album of the Year award for “DeBI TIRAR MaS FOToS” during the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 13, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

8:40 AM – Saturday, January 24, 2026

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is slated to perform this year’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, scheduled for February 8th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This marks him as the first Latino and Spanish-speaking artist to headline solo in this slot.

However, recent reports indicate he’s planning a performance honoring Puerto Rican queer icons and drag culture, including wearing a dress as a tribute. Sources say this is a bold move to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on a massive stage.

“He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes,” a stylist involved in Bunny’s wardrobe reportedly said. “He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture.”

Another source told the outlet, “He’s not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what’s coming. Zero.”

“Let them complain. The dress is already being sewn,” a separate Bunny insider said.

The ensuing outrage has not deterred the popstar; instead, it appears to have amped him up, with reports indicating he intends to push the envelope as far as he can during his performance. The artist, who has refused to tour in the U.S. over concerns that his fans would be apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, performs the majority of his songs in Spanish.

President Donald Trump condemned the rumors surrounding the show, saying, “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like crazy. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Bad Bunny acknowledged the backlash while hosting “Saturday Night Live” back in October.

“You might not know this but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy and I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News,” the artist said.

A heavily edited video emerged online following Bunny’s comments, which stitched together clips of various Fox News anchors so they appeared to say: “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

In response to the video, he exclaimed, “Thank you! Wow, thank you. But really, I am very excited to be doing the Super Bowl and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.”

The artist then spoke several sentences in Spanish, before finishing his segment by stating, “If you did not understand what I just said … you have four months to learn!”

In his Spanish monologue, Bad Bunny again set fire to his critics while thanking his fans who support him.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors,” he said. “It’s more than a win for myself; it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

The halftime show, officially titled the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, will mark a significant moment for Latin music on one of the world’s biggest stages. Additionally, punk rock band Green Day is set to open the game with a performance commemorating the Super Bowl’s 60th anniversary, adding to the event’s diverse musical lineup.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!