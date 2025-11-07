Report: Several people at Joint Base Andrews hospitalized after suspicious package of white powder delivered

Fake cocaine in a transparent bag on a board illustrating drug trafficking in Clermont-Ferrand Ferrand France, on March 19, 2020. (Photo by ROMAIN COSTASECA/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:18 AM – Friday, November 7, 2025

Multiple people fell ill and were transported to the hospital after the delivery of a suspicious package of white powder at a U.S. military base in Maryland.

A building inside Joint Base Andrews, just outside of Washington, D.C., was evacuated after a staff member opened the package around 1 pm on Thursday, sources told CNN. The building houses the Air National Guard Readiness Center.

“As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area,” officials from the base said in a statement.

First responders were sent to the scene, and several people were sent to the Malcolm Grove Medical Center on the base, according to CNN. Their conditions were unknown.

“Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to Office of Special Investigations,” the base’s statement said. “An investigation is currently ongoing.” Advertisement

A source familiar with the situation said an initial HAZMAT test did not detect any hazardous materials, but efforts to identify the white substance remain ongoing. The HAZMAT team left the scene on Thursday evening.

The building where the package was discovered remains closed off.

Investigators are also looking into political propaganda that was included in the package, two sources told CNN.

The outlet also reported that at least seven people were being treated at the hospital.

The Air National Guard Readiness Center functions as a liaison between the National Guard Bureau and Air National Guard units in every state and territory. Joint Base Andrews is the military base utilized by high-profile individuals such as the president, vice president and cabinet secretaries for business travel. President Donald Trump had been at the base on Wednesday.

