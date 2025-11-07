Report: Rubio reiterates intention not to pursue GOP nomination in 2028, pointing to Vance while expressing strong support

(Background) US President Donald Trump listens to US Vice President JD Vance on November 6, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a meeting on November 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

5:43 PM – Friday, November 7, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confided privately that he believes Vice President JD Vance is the clear frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination if Vance chooses to run—adding that he would fully support him.

“Marco has been very clear that JD is going to be the Republican nominee if he wants to be,” said an anonymous person close to the secretary, according to Politico. “He will do anything he can just to support the vice president in that effort.” “No one expects Marco to resign from the Cabinet and start taking potshots at the sitting vice president,” said a second person familiar with the dynamic who was granted anonymity. “Beyond that, they’re friends.” A third source told Politico­ that the “expectation is JD as [nominee] and Rubio as VP.”

Amid growing speculation over who will inherit the MAGA mantle, President Trump has repeatedly named Vance and Rubio as his most likely successors, and he recently suggested they run together on the same ticket in 2028.

The idea surfaced aboard Air Force One in late October, when Trump, asked about his preferred 2028 candidates, mused about a Vance-Rubio ticket.

“We have JD obviously; the vice president is great. I think Marco is great. I think I’m not sure if anyone would run against us,” the president answered. “I think if they ever formed a group it would be unstoppable, I really do.” He continued, referring to the Democrat Party, “All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people, which they don’t. They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. … AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) is low IQ.”

According to a Politico poll conducted between October 18-21, Vance is the favorite among those who voted for him and Trump in 2024.

35% of poll-takers stated that he’s the person they would like to see run for president in the next cycle, while only 2% named Rubio in response to the question. 16% could not think of a suitable candidate, while 28% said they would like to see Trump again — despite that being impossible since he is term limited.

“If you’re a Republican that wants to run in 2028 right now, you need to focus on keeping Republicans in power for 2026. I think the number one thing everybody can do is focus on the team and helping their team and not focus on themselves,” said James Blair, political director for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign who now serves as deputy chief of staff.

A former 2016 Rubio presidential campaign staffer who spoke to the outlet also said they “wouldn’t be surprised” if the secretary of state was willing to join Vance as vice president, according to Politico.

In 2028, Rubio will be 57-years-old, meaning he would be 65 after two hypothetical presidential terms from Vance, giving him potential time to run again for president further down the line.

Vance will only be 44 in 2024 and would be 52 if he served two terms as president after Trump.

