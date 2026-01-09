Report: Renee Good was an ‘ICE Watch Warrior’ who was trained to monitor and resist federal agents before ICE shooting

A portrait of Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the site of her shooting on in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, an ICE agent shot and killed Good during a confrontation yesterday in south Minneapolis. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

12:59 PM – Friday, January 9, 2026

Renee Good, the now-deceased 37-year-old woman who “weaponized her vehicle” by “intentionally using it as a deadly weapon” and attempting to ram into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during an operation, was an active participant in a local “ICE Watch” activist network in Minneapolis — a coalition of community members who monitor, document and resist federal ICE raids.

These “ICE Watch” groups often use tactics like whistles, phone apps, and barricades to alert local residents and disrupt operations. Good tried to run over agents in an “act of domestic terrorism,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) emphasized during a press conference.

Friends and acquaintances, including a fellow parent from her child’s charter school, reportedly referred to her as a dedicated “warrior” in this anti-ICE “movement.” One person close to her explicitly told reporters that Good had received specific training on how to interact with ICE agents — such as knowing certain rights, when to whistle alerts, and other strategies for “documenting and resisting” federal actions.

According to the New York Post, Good moved to Minneapolis from Kansas City, Missouri, last year when she heard about an anti-ICE activist group through her 6-year-old son’s progressive charter school. The charter openly puts “social justice first” and focuses on “involving kids in political activism.”

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother, Leesa, whose child attends the same school, told the New York Post at a vigil. “I know she was doing the right thing. I watched the video plenty of times but I also know in my heart the woman she was, she was doing everything right.” “She was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training,” Leesa added. “To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent.”

Good was a mom of three, and she is survived by her kids and 40-year-old wife, Rebecca. Good had two older children, ages 15 and 12, from her first marriage and a 6-year-old son from her second marriage.

The two women were raising the kids in the progressive activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis which, behind tree-lined streets, harbors a slew of anti-ICE, LGBTQ and George Floyd flags and shrines. The shooting took place about a mile from the intersection of 38th and Chicago, referred to as “George Floyd Square.” This area is a hub for social justice activism, characterized by murals, community shrines and memorials.

At the time, Good’s son had been attending the tuition-free Southside Family Charter School, a public K-5 academy opened in 1972 that is proudly “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education,” according to co-founder Susie Oppenheim.

Good eventually joined “ICE Watch” after connecting with other activist parents at the school. This local coalition, dedicated to disrupting ICE operations within the sanctuary city, has brought the school under scrutiny as the place where Good was first recruited into the anti-ICE movement.

Federal authorities are now investigating these groups to determine the origin of training and funding.

Similar “ICE Watch” groups have emerged across the country, utilizing mobile apps, car horns and whistles to alert neighborhoods of federal activity. While these groups primarily “focus on surveillance and documentation,” there have been numerous documented instances where violent confrontations escalated, including reports of activists using vehicles to block or, in some cases, strike agents during enforcement operations.

Some locals report that the site of the shooting has been transformed into a sort of “makeshift encampment,” where lefty activists have utilized debris and discarded trees to barricade the streets.

These groups have been accused of intimidating members of the press and conservative observers who approach the area. Although city crews cleared the primary obstructions on January 9th, the intersection remains a volatile “no-go zone” where individuals maintain unauthorized fires and continue to stoke anti-government sentiment.

The surge in violence against ICE and the DHS has reached unprecedented levels, headlined by a 3,200% increase in car-ramming attacks since the second Trump administration. DHS records show 66 such assaults in just one year — a direct consequence, agents say, of the anti-police vitriol spewed by Democrat leaders of sanctuary cities.

