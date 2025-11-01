Report: Pentagon approves Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, giving Trump final decision

A Tactical “Tomahawk” Block IV cruise missile is escorted by a Navy F-14 “Tomcat” fighter during a controlled test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California. (-/US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pentagon has reportedly approved sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine after concerns about depleting the U.S. stockpile arose, leaving the final decision to President Donald Trump.

According to a CNN report, the Department of War concluded that the U.S. stockpile of Tomahawk missiles would not be impacted should the president decide to send the long-range missiles to Ukraine, clearing a major concern.

Earlier this month, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to the White House, President Trump stated that he would hold off on sending the missiles to Ukraine, explaining that “we don’t want to be giving away things that we need to protect our country.”

The Tomahawk missiles would effectively shift the dynamic of the Russia-Ukraine war, as Kyiv would be able to strike oil and energy facilities deep inside Russia, crippling Moscow’s warfighting ability.

Speaking with CNN, two European officials revealed that European allies were surprised when President Trump decided against giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles after the Joint Staff provided an assessment earlier this month informing the Trump administration that European allies determined the U.S. had little reason not to provide the requested weapons.

Despite European allies finding little reason for the U.S. to further involve itself in Ukraine’s war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the move would amount to a major escalation, suggesting that Moscow’s response would be “overwhelming.”

“Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” Putin stated on Thursday, adding that in the event Russia was attacked with U.S. Tomahawk missiles, the response would be “very strong, if not overwhelming. Let them think about it.”

Additionally, U.S. defense officials are also considering the logistical problem of how Ukraine would quickly train to learn how to utilize and deploy the missile technology. Ukraine would also have to develop a workaround for launching the rockets, which are typically launched from warships or submarines, as Ukraine’s navy has been effectively destroyed.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has argued that not providing Ukraine with the Tomahawk missiles incentivizes Putin to avoid diplomacy.

“The front line can spark diplomacy. Instead, Russia continues to do everything to weasel out of diplomacy, and as soon as the issue of long-range capabilities for us — for Ukraine — became less immediate, Russia’s interest in diplomacy faded almost automatically,” Zelensky stated earlier this month.

“This signals that this very issue — the issue of our deep strike capabilities — may hold the indispensable key to peace.”

