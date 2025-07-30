Report: Patel discovered ‘burn bags’ with thousands of sensitive documents relating to Russian collusion hoax in ‘secret room’

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel speaks during a the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:30 PM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has revealed that he found a hidden cache of sensitive documents related to the Trump–Russia investigation in “burn bags” — being “stashed” in a secret room inside the bureau, according to a Fox News report.

Sources speaking with Fox News claimed that multiple burn bags were found containing thousands of documents. The burn bag method is reportedly used to destroy large volumes of classified material at once.

The recovered documents reportedly included the classified annex to former Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the FBI investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign, as well as intelligence that the FBI utilized in the initial investigation, according to an FBI representative speaking with the Daily Mail.

Fox News also received a briefing from insider sources on the content of the annex, who allege that foreign sources were aware that the FBI was going to play a role in spreading the Trump–Russia collusion hoax prior to the actual investigation.

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia,” an anonymous source speaking with Fox News stated. “Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” the source added, referencing the FBI’s probe into the now-debunked claim that Trump was colluding with the Russian government. “It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper, and Comey are going to be able to explain this away.”

Crossfire Hurricane was the FBI’s former counterintelligence probe examining the alleged connection between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. However, Mueller’s investigation did not find sufficient evidence to charge any Trump campaign officials, or Trump himself, with criminal conspiracy or coordination with Russia.

Patel also previously told popular podcast host Joe Rogan in June that he found an undisclosed room full of documents and hard drives.

“Just think about this. Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and his access and just said, ‘no one’s ever gonna find this place,’” Patel told Rogan.

The documents were reportedly full of classified information pertaining to investigations, including Crossfire Hurricane, and they have since been turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) as part of the investigation into the role former Obama administration officials played in undermining Trump’s credibility.

The release of the documents pertaining to the classified annex has been coordinated by Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman.

Additionally, another source speaking to the Daily Mail, familiar with Patel’s discovery, suggested that the documents may not have been destroyed due to an oversight by former directors.

The source noted that the documents would likely never have been discovered if the FBI hadn’t been diligently scouring through all of the documents at the bureau.

The report follows after Gabbard announced that “Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President [Donald Trump], subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.”

Gabbard has since indicated that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former President Barack Obama may be implicated in a “treasonous conspiracy” for purportedly weaponizing the intelligence community by launching an investigation into Trump–Russia collusion to undermine Trump’s credibility.

