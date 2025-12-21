Report: Netanyahu set to pitch Trump on renewed plans to strike Iran

(L) Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference (ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) Smoke rises from locations targeted in Tehran amid the third day of Israel’s waves of strikes against Iran, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (KHOSHIRAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:26 PM – Sunday, December 21, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly set to pitch President Donald Trump on renewed plans to strike Iran, citing concerns over the country’s efforts to rebuild and expand its ballistic missile program, which was damaged during the Twelve-Day War earlier this year, according to an NBC News report.

In the upcoming meeting, scheduled for December 29th, Netanyahu is expected to discuss concerns about Iran rebuilding the production capabilities of its ballistic missile program and its nuclear enrichment program, both of which were damaged by Israeli and American strikes.

The concerns echo the reasoning behind Israel’s decision to launch preemptive military strikes against Iran in June, targeting its missile production capabilities and nuclear enrichment infrastructure.

The NBC report claimed that Israeli officials stated that Iran’s efforts to rebuild its destroyed air defenses and ballistic missile production infrastructure represent immediate concerns for the Israeli government, prompting Netanyahu to request a meeting with the president.

At the meeting, Netanyahu is reportedly expected to present President Trump with several options, including the possibility of the United States actively participating in or supporting the operation, according to the outlet.

“The nuclear weapons program is very concerning. There’s an attempt to reconstitute. [But] it’s not that immediate,” a source with knowledge of the Israeli government’s thinking told NBC.

“There is no real question after the last conflict that we can gain aerial superiority and can do far more damage to Iran than Iran can do to Israel,” another source added. “But the threat of the missiles is very real, and we weren’t able to prevent them all last time.”

During the Twelve-Day War, Iran launched over 500 ballistic missiles and roughly 1,100 drones at Israel, killing 32 and wounding over 3,000, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly stated that the “International Atomic Energy Agency and Iranian government corroborated the United States government’s assessment that Operation Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”

“As President Trump has said, if Iran pursued a nuclear weapon, that site would be attacked and would be wiped out before they even got close,” she added.

Operation Midnight Hammer was the U.S. military operation that destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, carried out by utilizing B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles.

“President Donald J. Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history, and it was a resounding success, resulting in a cease-fire agreement and the end of the Twelve-Day War,” stated War Secretary Pete Hegseth at the time.

Meanwhile, President Trump revealed that he is open to returning to negotiations with Iran, noting that the U.S. adversary can attempt to rebuild its ballistic missile program, although “it’s going to take them a long time to come back.”

“But if they do want to come back without a deal, then we’re going to obliterate that one too,” Trump stated last week. “You know, we can knock out their missiles very quickly, we have great power.”

Additionally, President Trump confirmed Netanyahu’s desire to hold a meeting, stating, “We haven’t set it up formally, but he’d like to see me.”

