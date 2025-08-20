Report: Musk considers abandoning creation of third party, mulls financially backing Vance in 2028

Elon Musk (R) dons a black “Make America Great Again” ball cap while talking with Republican vice presidential Nominee Sen. JD Vance back stage during a campaign rally (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:49 AM – Wednesday, August 20, 2025

After vowing to launch a new political party, billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly reversing course to focus on his companies and potentially may support Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Musk previously announced the “America Party” in July after engaging in a public feud with President Donald Trump over his spending bill.

Musk objected to the lack of spending cuts presented in the “One, Big Beautiful Bill,” labeling it a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill.”

Advertisement

He had initially proposed the creation of the “America Party” to hone in on “2 or 3 Senate Seats and 8 to 10 House districts” to acquire deciding votes on key Congressional legislation.

At the time, Musk had also vowed to support primary challengers against all Republicans who supported Trump’s spending bill.

Since then, he has put his disagreements with the Trump administration on the back burner as he is reportedly prioritizing maintaining his relationship with Vance, who could potentially lead the Republican Party after the end of Trump’s second term.

The outlet’s report noted that Musk has acknowledged that the development of a new political party could damage his relationship with Vance. Amid the previous public falling out between Trump and Musk, Vance attempted to dial down the temperature by calling for Elon to “come back into the fold.”

“My argument to Elon is like, you’re not going to be on the left … even if you wanted to be — and he doesn’t — they’re not going to have you back, that ship has said,” Vance stated. “I really think it’s a mistake for him to try and break from the president.”

“My hope is, by the midterms, things are kind of back to normal,” he added.

Musk spent nearly $300 million to help Trump and other Republicans win elections in 2024, leading to Trump’s second presidency.

The billionaire tech mogul is reportedly still considering the development of a new political party and is waiting to see the outcome of next year’s midterm elections to proceed, according to the outlet.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!