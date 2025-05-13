Report: Microsoft To Lay Off 3% Of Workforce, Affecting Thousands 

(Photo by David Becker/Stringer via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:33 PM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Microsoft has announced that the U.S. multinational corporation and technology conglomerate will soon be laying off nearly 3% of its global workforce — affecting around 7,000 employees.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it is laying off employees across all levels and teams. However, the company noted that management-level positions are mostly targeted.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

The corporation also dismissed a portion of its staff, back in January, due to “underperformance,” but the most recent cuts are unrelated — and rather, more so aimed at reducing managerial layers, according to the outlet.

As artificial intelligence (AI) solidifies its position as a primary growth driver for Microsoft, major tech companies have strategically invested in AI while implementing cost-cutting measures in other areas to sustain profit margins.

The company plans to invest up to $80 billion in AI infrastructure during fiscal year 2025.

By increasing the number of direct reports per manager, Microsoft seeks to reduce bureaucracy and improve decision-making processes, the company added. Media reports indicate that Google has also executed substantial workforce reductions over the past year, aiming to streamline expenses and prioritize advancements in artificial intelligence.

