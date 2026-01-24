Report: Melania Trump to host private WH screening of new documentary film

(Background) U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrives for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Picture taken in Madrid on January 22, 2026, shows an advertising billboard for the documentary film “Melania”. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:27 AM – Saturday, January 24, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump will reportedly host a private screening of her new film documenting her life in the 20 days leading to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, according to a White House adviser.

“Melania,” the first lady’s documentary film, will have a global theatrical release on Friday, January 30th, but the private screening is to take place on Saturday, January 24th.

The private screening will be the first time the first family and their close friends will see the film in its entirety, said Marc Beckman, the first lady’s outside adviser and agent who also produced the movie.

The film offers a behind-the-scenes view into the first lady’s preparations between January 1st and January 20, 2025 — a rare occurrence, as Trump has kept a relatively low profile during her husband’s second term, so far.

Directed by Brett Ratner, producer of “Mirror Mirror” (2012), “Melania” has a runtime of one hour and 44 minutes and is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The trailer opens with Trump wearing her now infamous 2025 inauguration outfit with a dark coat and a low, wide-brimmed hat, jokingly saying, “Here we go again.” It also shows her advising the president to emphasize his role as a “peacemaker and unifier” in his inaugural address.

“This is not a political film at all,” Beckman commented in an interview, emphasizing its documentary style production and adding that the first lady led the creative direction of the film.

The movie will dive into her fashion choices, diplomatic engagements and Secret Service operations. Beckman also teased moments that show off the 47th president’s sense of humor.

The first lady promoted the film at the same time as she announced her new production studio, Muse Films, back in November.

Trump will also ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 28th.

