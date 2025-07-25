Report: Maxwell granted ‘limited immunity’ while giving DOJ ‘100 different people’ linked to Epstein

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:12 PM – Friday, July 25, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell, a disgraced British socialite and the former ex-girlfriend of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss “100 different people” linked to Epstein. During her questioning by the Department of Justice, she was granted a form of limited immunity.

When talking to reporters, Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, stated that his client was questioned “about 100 different people” during her interview and answered “every single question asked of her over the last day and a half.”

“She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” Markus, stated. “She was asked about maybe about 100 different people. She answered questions about everybody and she didn’t hold anything back.” Advertisement “She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question. So, we’re very proud of her.”

The limited immunity Maxwell was granted during her almost nine-hour discussion with Blanche means that her statements cannot be used against her in future prosecutions. This form of immunity is often granted to individuals who are cooperating with prosecutors in order to encourage openness.

63-year-old Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

In 2021, she was found guilty of five counts: Conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, Conspiracy to transport minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, Transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and of Sex trafficking of a minor.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!