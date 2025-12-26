Report: Liberal guests on late-night shows outnumber conservative guests by 99%

(Background) Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament (Mindy Small/Getty Images) / (L) Stephen Colbert attends Apple TV +’s Primetime Emmy Party (David Livingston/Getty Images) / (R) Seth Meyers speaks onstage during the Will & Harper NY Special Screening (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:45 PM – Friday, December 26, 2025

A recent report from media watchdog NewsBusters found that liberal guests on late-night talk shows in 2025 outnumbered conservative guests by 99%, highlighting a vast ideological imbalance on late-night comedy shows.

According to the report released on Monday, the major talk shows in the study, which included ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show featured 90 liberals and Democrats compared to one conservative within the second half of 2025.

The report included two distinct categories: one being partisan officials, and the other being journalists and celebrities.

In the partisan official category, the talk shows featured 31 Democrats to 0 Republicans.

“Colbert led the way with 17, Kimmel came in second with seven, The Daily Show came in third with six, and Meyers placed fourth with one, and Fallon interviewed zero politicians during the study’s run,” the report read. “Former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Sen. Mark Kelly each appeared twice.”

Among the journalists and celebrities category, the report revealed the official count was 59 liberals to one conservative. The one conservative, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, was invited on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 7th.

Meanwhile, NewsBusters also released a second report, which found that 92% of all political jokes were made about conservatives, which is up from 82% in last year’s report.

The study followed the same talk shows from a complete list of 13,097 jokes from 818 episodes of late-night television.

“This year’s top ten featured only one Democrat. The list included Donald Trump (7,045), Elon Musk (644), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (371), Pete Hegseth (322), Melania Trump (225), Joe Biden (220), JD Vance (217), MAGA/Trump supporters (144), Republicans (135), and Eric Trump (134),” the report continued.

The disparity highlights the overwhelmingly left-leaning nature of the late-night talk show industry.

The report went on to explain that when the talk show hosts would occasionally joke about Democrats, “it was often done in a way that lamented that the party and its leadership were allegedly too cowardly and or incompetent to effectively stand up to Trump.”

“The numbers don’t lie,” stated Media Research Center president David Bozell. “So-called late-night comedians are part of the entire elitist media complex that has fueled hatred of conservatives for years.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!