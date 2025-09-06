Report: LAPD ends Harris’ police protection 

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, California, on April 30, 2025. (Photo by Camille Cohen / AFP) (Photo by CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:04 PM – Saturday, September 6, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has reportedly ended former Vice President Kamla Harris’ protection.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Harris will no longer receive special protection from the LAPD, which had been temporarily arranged by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

“Pulling police officers from protecting everyday Angelenos to protect a failed presidential candidate who also happens to be a multi-millionaire … and who can easily afford to pay for her own security, is nuts,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League’s board said to the outlet. Advertisement

Bass had directed LAPD to assist the California Highway Patrol in the wake of President Donald Trump’s move to remove Harris’ Secret Service protection, which she called an act of “political retaliation.”

Following Trump’s move, a senior White House official verified the reports, noting that a vice president’s security detail typically only continues for six months after leaving office. That period would have ended July 21st, when Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, lost his personal detail under the standard provisions.

Trump’s office issued a note titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security” notifying the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of the removal of Harris’ detail.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter read.

A report by FOX 11 said that the outlet’s chopper spotted LAPD officers standing watch outside Harris’ home earlier this week, but the city-funded detail was always supposed to be temporary, with Harris most likely to hire private security.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!