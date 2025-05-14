Report: Karmelo Anthony, Teen Accused Of Stabbing Austin Metcalf, Will Graduate From High School Despite Murder Charge

Austin Metcalf- (Jeff Metcalf), Karmelo Anthony – (Collin County Jail)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:02 PM – Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old who admitted to fatally stabbing student Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet, will be allowed to graduate from high school despite being charged with first-degree murder.

According to a report by WFAA, Anthony will graduate from Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas on May 22nd. However, Anthony will not be part of the graduation ceremony.

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) President Dominique Alexander, a spokesman for the Anthony family, reportedly said. “NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family’s legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution,” he said. “This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

Nonetheless, Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip addressed what he said were false rumors that Anthony would be able to attend the graduation ceremony.

“Frisco ISD has learned that misinformation is being shared regarding Centennial High School’s graduation via several media outlets and perpetuated through social media,” he told WFAA. “It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fearmongering, attention-seeking and media vitriol. Our students, staff and community deserve better. “I want to be clear. No student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony. Additionally, anyone who trespasses on Frisco ISD property or at a District event will be subject to immediate removal and possible arrest by law enforcement,” he said, adding that the school district does not condone violence. “We work to ensure every student is safe to learn and feels part of our culture of respect, honor and integrity,” he said. “Let’s come together as a community to honor and support our students and staff. This moment is about their success, and they deserve our full attention and encouragement. Congratulations to the Centennial Class of 2025!”

The stabbing occurred when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, requested Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath his school’s pop-up tent during a rain delay — and Anthony refused, according to the arrest report.

Anthony then unzipped a bag, reached inside, and told Metcalf: “Touch me and see what happens,” a witness told police. According to authorities, Metcalf then “grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter, raced to Austin’s rescue, but he was unable to save him.

“I put my hand on [his chest], tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked into his eyes. I just saw his soul leave. And it took my soul, too,” Hunter told Fox News in an emotional interview the following day.

Anthony also attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly arrested.

“I’m not alleged, I did it,” Anthony confessed to police as he was being taken into custody, according to the arrest report. “I was protecting myself,” Anthony told cops. “He put his hands on me.”

