Report: ICE Gearing Up To Launch ‘Large Scale’ Immigration Raid In Los Angeles

This aerial view shows cars lined up at the Dodger Stadium parking lot for Covid-19 testing with the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the distance, in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:01 PM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

U.S. Customs and Immigrations Enforcement (ICE) is gearing up to carry out a “large scale” raid in Los Angeles before the end of the month, according to a leaked internal government document.

Advertisement

The document was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, revealing that ICE is requesting assistance from the FBI and the DEA to assist in the raids targeting the “sanctuary” city’s large population of illegal immigrants.

The discovery follows after multiple reports suggesting that sources familiar with President Donald Trump reveal that he is getting “angry” that deportation numbers aren’t as high as he expected them to be.

“It’s driving him nuts they’re not deporting more people,” the anonymous source stated, according to NBC News.

Despite Trump’s supposed dissatisfaction, sweeping immigration raids have taken place across the country, with a raid in Los Angeles seemingly imminent.

The outlet added that an anonymous federal source revealed that the timing of the raid may change due to the supposed “chaotic” pacing the Trump administration is operating at, as well as expected pushback from officials within the “sanctuary” city of Los Angeles which could slow the operation down.

Additionally, Trump recently ordered for thousands of ICE officers to secure the San Diego border crossing, in preparation to deport “100,000 immigrants” back to Mexico and Central America.

Meanwhile, Trump’s appointed Border Czar, Tom Homan, stated that the deportation campaign is off to a great start, but is looking to increase the rate of deportations.

“It was a great start…. It’s great, it’s good, but we’re not finished and we need more deportation,” Homan stated at the end of last month. “A lot more deportations and that’s what we’re working on.”

Acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello previously told agents in January to aim for 1,200-1,400 arrests per day, which would amount to almost 500,000 deportations per year.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!