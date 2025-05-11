Report: GOP Sens. To Put Forward MOMS Act In ‘Pro-Family’ Effort 

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican Caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Britt talked about bi-partisan support for the Laken Riley Act, named in memory of the 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered last year by an illegal migrant. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:18 AM – Sunday, May 11, 2025

Senator Katie Britt will reportedly be putting forward the MOMS (More Opportunities for Mothers to Succeed) Act in hopes to provide support for mothers in the United States.

Advertisement

The MOMS Act would create a new “pregnancy-dot-gov” for mothers who are expecting or postpartum, as well as those with small children, to improve access to adoption agencies, pregnancy resource centers, and other services based on ZIP code.

The bill would also establish a grant program that would help states like Alabama, where rural communities are especially in need of such support and are considered “maternity care deserts.”

The 2025 version of the act also includes Cramer’s Unborn Child Support Act, which allows state governments to enforce child support obligations during pregnancy.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, Britt (R-Ala.) is set to re-introduce the legislation on Tuesday.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Britt highlighted that in 2023, America had the lowest number of births since the Carter administration.

“The Republican Party is the party of life, the party of parents, and the party of families,” she told Fox News Digital. “At the heart of the MOMS Act is building a comprehensive culture of life to give moms, children and families the support system they need to thrive and live their American Dream.”

“As a mom myself, I don’t have to wonder what other moms are facing – I’m living it. I know firsthand that there is no greater blessing in life than our children and I also understand the types of challenges that women face during their pregnancy journeys and while raising their kids. I’m proud to support women throughout these seasons of motherhood, and the MOMS Act is part of my continued commitment to fight on their behalf,” she continued.

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), David McCormick (R-Pa.), Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) are among some other senators that have joined Britt on the bill.

McCormick told the outlet that he was proud to join such a “pro-family effort,” stating that the U.S. birth and fertility rates have been “alarmingly low” for some time.

“I’m proud to join [my] colleagues in this pro-family effort to help ensure new and expecting mothers can access the resources they need for the long-term health and well-being of themselves and their children,” he said.

Britt’s previous attempt to introduce MOMS Act legislation was blocked by Democrats, who she claimed had incorrectly described the plan as creating a federal pregnancy database, among other “outlandish” claims.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!