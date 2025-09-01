Report: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 

FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. The news conference was to mark the 5th anniversary of Innocence Lost initiative. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:20 AM – Monday, September 1, 2025

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

On Sunday, his family revealed to the New York Times that Mueller had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021 following his retirement from the public eye.

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022,” the statement said. Advertisement “His family asks that his privacy be respected,” they added.

Mueller, the former special counsel, oversaw the Russia investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The House Oversight Committee had subpoenaed Mueller to testify in their Probe into Jeffrey Epstein. However, the subpoena was retracted after they learned of his health diagnoses, as he has struggled with speech and mobility. This happened before the report on Mueller’s diagnosis was released.

Mueller was the FBI’s director from 2001 to 2013 and led the bureau’s 2007 Epstein probe. He was one of many important figures summoned to testify before the House Oversight Committee by Chair James Comer (R-Ky.).

Comer has claimed that the era is important to his investigation, citing prosecutors’ original 60-count indictment, which was later dropped instead of a highly condemned non-prosecution bargain.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!