Report: Fmr Biden aide Anita Dunn appears in GOP autopen probe, claims Biden ‘aged physically’ but still led decision-making

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:22 AM – Thursday, August 7, 2025

Anita Dunn, former senior advisor to President Joe Biden, delivered a closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee as part of its high-stakes investigation into the Democrat’s cognitive fitness.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, while speaking to House Oversight investigators, Dunn claimed in her opening statement that Biden “made all of the important decisions expected of someone serving as the President of the United States.”

“As is typical and necessary for that role, President Biden relied on senior advisors to execute his priorities and manage the day-to-day operations that allow the White House to run effectively, but his authority and involvement in decision making was clear. In my meetings and other interactions with him, President Biden was engaged on the substance – editing press statements and working with us to map out communications strategy,” Dunn said. Advertisement

Dunn also acknowledged that Biden “aged physically during his time in office, which is something that happens to every President,” but maintained “he remained throughout my interactions with him fully engaged and clear in his directions and supervision.”

“I did not observe White House staff making key decisions or exercising the powers of the presidency without President Biden’s knowledge or consent,” Dunn said. “The President made it clear that decisions rested with him, and White House staff brought issues to him for him to decide. I believed strongly then, and I believe just as strongly today, that Joe Biden was an effective President who accomplished many important things for the American people.”

However, a House Oversight committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Dunn’s statement is “another example of the absurd lengths Biden loyalists will go to defend his failed presidency.”

“It’s no surprise Anita Dunn is telling the American people not to believe their own eyes, claiming Joe Biden was sharp and ‘fully engaged.’ This opening statement, leaked to the media before Ms. Dunn even delivered it, is yet another example of the absurd lengths Biden loyalists will go to defend his failed presidency,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

Three of the 10 former Biden administration officials who have appeared in the investigation so far have each pleaded the Fifth Amendment — avoiding answering crucial questions pertaining to the investigation.

Dunn also happens to be Democrat President Barack Obama’s former White House communications director. Biden brought her on board his 2020 campaign in order to assist him with his own media plan.

She also previously served as Biden’s senior communications advisor in the White House before assuming a more prominent and influential role in his 2024 reelection campaign.

Comer wrote in his letter, summoning Dunn: “You served as former President Biden’s ‘most senior communications adviser.’ Former President Biden confided in you extensively over the past decade.” “The Committee seeks to understand your observations of former President Biden’s mental acuity and health as one of his closest advisors. If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition—or to perform his duties—Congress may need to consider a legislative response,” Comer wrote.

Comer is currently investigating the bombshell charges in the Biden White House tell-all “Original Sin,” which was published on May 20th by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

The co-authors stated that a “Politburo” of close senior advisers, including Annie Tomasini, who served as another senior advisor and deputy chief of staff for Biden, operated as the “ultimate decision-makers” in the former White House administration — as Biden’s mind was purportedly slowly deteriorating — as seen in his disastrous debate performance against now-President Donald Trump.

