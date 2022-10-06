Report: FBI Undercounts Times Armed Citizens Stopped Active Shootings

A seal reading “Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation” is displayed on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington, DC, o August 9, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Thursday, October 6, 2022

The Biden administration’s FBI is once again under immense scrutiny. This time the FBI is in the spotlight for allegedly downplaying the successes of the Second Amendment.

According to data from the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC), the FBI claimed that 4.4% of armed Americans have stopped active shooters from 2014 to 2021. However, researchers say that the true number is at least over 34% and that it is over nearly 50% in 2021 alone.

The bureau’s current count does not include incidents where the active shooting occurred during the process of another crime. In addition, the FBI did not include incidents where the suspect’s firearm did not go off.

Researchers went on to claim that areas that are not designated ‘gun free zones,’ have seen more than 50% of civilian interference.

The FBI has been criticized for violating the Second Amendment in recent months. This comes after reports revealed agents forced residents to forfeit their right to bear arms.