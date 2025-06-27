Report: Eric Trump opens door to possible political career

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:07 PM – Friday, June 27, 2025

President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, reportedly told the Financial Times that if he were to hypothetically take on a political career, it “would be an easy one” for his family to accept and support.

Eric said during an interview with the outlet that “the political path” for his family dynasty “would be an easy one.”

“The real question is: ‘Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?'” the 41-year-old Trump son told the outlet. Advertisement “Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I’ve lived? You know, if the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one — meaning, I think I could do it,” he added. “And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too.”

Eric is currently co-executive vice president of The Trump Organization, sharing that role with his older brother, Donald Jr.

In this capacity, he is deeply involved in nearly every aspect of the business: acquisitions, development, and ongoing property management, both at home and abroad.

When asked whether 2024 would be the last election for a Trump family member, Eric responded: “I don’t know … Time will tell. But there’s more people than just me.”

“The question is: ‘Do you want to do it?'” he continued. “And do you want to subject the people that you love to the brutality of this system? And I’m not sure if I can answer that question yet.”

In an interview with Newsmax, Eric also noted that his presidential father, and whole family in general, remain in the political arena “because we love this nation.”

“We do it for a love of country,” he told host Rita Crosby. “We do it because we love this nation. It’s clear we believe in this nation. And you can’t fake that. You can’t fake the love.”

