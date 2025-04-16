Report: Elise Stefanik Considering Run For N.Y. Governor

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:07 PM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Incoming reports are claiming that GOP Representative Elise Stefanik, who recently withdrew her nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), is considering running for New York’s gubernatorial position.

According to a report by the New York Post, Stefanik would be the first Republican to lead New York since George Pataki left office at the end of 2006.

As first reported by NBC News, Stefanik is considering running against current Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. The sources also noted that the representative has approximately $10 million in potential campaign cash.

“She is being advised and pushed to consider by allies of [Trump] and longtime friends,” one person with knowledge of the discussions told The Post.

“Elise has been approached by major donors, New York GOP leadership and Trumpworld to run for governor,” a second source close to the lawmaker added.

A third source who reached out to the press said that Stefanik is “the most popular Republican in the state and performs far better than Trump — if anyone could win it would be her.”

Shortly before reports of Stefanik’s possible run for governor surfaced, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying: “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is GREAT!!!”

Hochul, who has low approval and favorability ratings, according to recent polls, has announced that she will run for re-election after winning an initial four-year term by 6.4% over Republican Lee Zeldin.

Last year, Hochul said that Black children in the Bronx do not know what the word “computer” means.

“Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is. They don’t know, they don’t know these things,” Hochul said while on stage at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

