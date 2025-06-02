Report: Egg costs down 61% since start of Trump’s second term

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:57 AM – Monday, June 2, 2025

Since President Donald Trump took back the White House the price of eggs has dropped just over 61%, according to the latest report.

A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed that white large shell eggs are $2.52 per dozen across the country. In comparison to January 21st, which would cost a customer around $6.49 for the same purchase, according to Trading Economics.

Additionally, Trading Economics revealed that eggs were over $8 a dozen at the beginning of March this year.

“Shell egg demand posted a slight improvement headed into the Memorial Day weekend but remained well below average in the continuation of a trend that began during the sharp price increases in late winter,” the USDA Egg Markets Overview weekly publication said.

In April, a study conducted by Clarify Capital said over 30% of Americans had stopped buying eggs due to the outrageous cost.

At the time, prices were also hampered by extreme bird flu cases.

During that same month, Reuters reported that the U.S. increased imports of eggs from Brazil, South Korea and Turkey in an attempt to help increase supplies during the bird flu outbreak that killed almost 170 million chickens and other birds.

Since the outbreak began in 2022, bird flu has affected more than 166 million birds, including 127 million egg layers. The loss equals close to 11% of the five-year average annual inventory of 383 million hens since the outbreak started, according to Bernt Nelson, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Foundation.

The outbreak is still continuing today, according to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

“To date, USDA APHIS has confirmed 43 outbreaks in layer flocks in 10 states (AZ, CA, IA, IN, MO, NC, OH, PA, SD, and WA),” the Egg Markets Overview said.

