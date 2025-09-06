Report: DOJ task force uncovered ‘numerous instances of anti-Christian bias during Biden admin.

(Background) Former U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Top) U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi attends a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on August 25, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:00 PM – Saturday, September 6, 2025

The Trump administration task force has released a report claiming that the former Biden administration “weaponized the full weight of the federal government against Christians.”

“Joe Biden weaponized the full weight of the federal government against Christians and trampled on their fundamental First Amendment rights,” said White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers. “Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump is protecting Christians, not punishing them.”

Pursuant to Executive Order 14202, “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias within the Federal Government,” signed by President Donald Trump in February, Trump put together the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias to investigate past discrimination within the federal government. The group’s first meeting was held in April, and their findings were collected in a report dated June 6th.

Advertisement

The task force, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, had instructions to ensure that “any unlawful and improper conduct, policies or practices that target Christians are identified, terminated and rectified.”

“The Task Force makes this commitment: the federal government will never again be permitted to turn its power against people of faith,” the report states. “Under President Trump and Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, in partnership with all members of this Task Force, the rule of law will be enforced with vigor, and every religion will be treated with equality in both policy and action.” It added, “The days of anti-Christian bias in the federal government are over. Faith is not a liability in America—it is a liberty.”

After a preliminary review of federal agencies and departments, the task force found “numerous instances of anti-Christian bias during the Biden Administration.”

The task force found that the Biden administration’s Departmnent of Education “attempted to impose record-breaking fines on some of the nation’s largest Christian universities, including Liberty University ($14 million) and Grand Canyon University ($37.7 million).”

They also reported that the then-Department of Defense (DOD), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Department of Labor (DOL) “deprioritized, mishandled, or denied requests for religious exemptions to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 mandate.”

On the other hand, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) noted accommodations for detainees practicing Islam, Rastafarianism, and sects of Judaism, while purposefully omitting Christian perspectives.

The team said that the Biden administration failed to “address and prosecute violations of the law where anti-Christian bias was demonstrated by the persecutors.”

Additionally, Biden’s DOJ arrested and convicted about two dozen individuals under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for praying outside of abortion facilities, the report revealed.

“Yet, the same DOJ refused to apply the FACE Act to protect places of worship and crisis pregnancy centers,” the report says.

The report stated that the Department of State (DOS) denied generally available “humanitarian relief” to Christians and “offered muted responses to attacks on Christians compared to other groups.”

There was also a slew of discrimination within government agencies, for government employees, according to the task force’s findings. Evidence was uncovered by the DOS that “preferential employment practices were afforded” to individuals practicing non-Christian religions, while Christian employees were disfavored.”

“It was particularly concerning that employees were less likely to be permitted leave for observation of certain Christian holidays as opposed to non-Christian ones,” said the report.

In addition, according to the DOJ, “the Department of Labor (DOL) dismantled its Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and replaced it with a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office.”

The report also states that the DOS under Biden “imposed radical LGBTQ gender ideology on foreign governments and State employees, including the forced usage of preferred pronouns and rainbow flags.”

Officials said that the task force is not finished, but just beginning its probe, and it will continue to investigate the full scope of anti-Christian bias that “pervaded the federal government during the Biden administration.”

A final report is to be expected by February 2026.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!