Report: DOJ sending Sen. panel ‘Clinton corruption files’

The Clinton Foundation was used by foreign and domestic actors to influence the policy decisions of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

According to a Just The News report on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are sending evidence of influence peddling to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials reportedly have evidence pointing to a defense contractor and foreigners donating money to the foundation while Hillary was secretary of state.

Investigations into the dubious donations were squashed by the Obama DOJ.

According to a source directly familiar with the documents, it’s clear that there was an effort “to obstruct legitimate inquiries into the Foundation by blocking real investigation by line-level FBI agents and DOJ field prosecutors and keeping them from following the money.”

Bondi and Patel are expected to release the so-called “Clinton corruption files” to the public as soon as this week.

