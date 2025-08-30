Report: DOJ employee fired after flipping off National Guard in Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Pam Bondi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:44 AM – Saturday, August 30, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly fired a Department of Justice (DOJ) employee after they flipped off a member of the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

According to a report by the New York Post, Elizabeth Baxter from the department’s environmental division bragged to a security guard that she had just made the gesture at Metro Center Metro Stop and told the guardsman, “F–k the National Guard.”

Later that day, Baxter was caught on DOJ security footage flipping off the National Guard and shouting, “F–k you!” The footage also showed her demonstrating to a security guard how she held up her middle finger.

“Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC,” Bondi told the outlet. “This DOJ remains committed to defending President Trump’s agenda and fighting to make America safe again,” she continued. “If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement, you will NO LONGER work at DOJ.”

On August 25th, she reportedly arrived at work again and told a security guard she despised the National Guard and told them to “F–k off!”

“You are removed from your position of Paralegal Specialist, GS-0950-11, Environmental Defense Section, Environment and Natural Resources Division, and from the federal service, effective immediately,” Bondi wrote in a termination letter to Baxter on Friday following an investigation into her conduct, according to the outlet.

The Trump administration increased federal law enforcement presence in D.C. to combat crime, deploying hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops as part of the federal takeover.

