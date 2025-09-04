Report: DOJ considering blocking trans-identifying individuals from buying firearms

The Office of the Attorney General at the Department of Justice building is seen on July 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:21 PM – Thursday, September 3, 2025

Multiple sources familiar with the matter have reported that the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), which advises U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on legal matters, has held several meetings to consider a federal ban on transgender-identifying individuals possessing firearms.

One source, an official inside the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), spoke to The Daily Wire outlet in regard to the matter.

"Individuals within the DOJ are reviewing ways to ensure that mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell," the person said.

A DOJ spokesman also noted that there were a “range of options” on the table regarding the department’s handling of violence from transgender-identifying people.

“Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership this Department of Justice is actively considering a range of options to prevent mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, especially at schools,” the spokesman said.

Another source, reportedly from the DOJ, spoke to Breitbart News as well.

“Democrats have called for common sense gun laws for a long time – this seems pretty common sense to me,” the anonymous DOJ source said, seemingly referencing how the most recent school shooting was perpetrated by a biological male who identified as a transgender female.

The conversation was reportedly sparked by the recent deadly shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month at a Catholic church, when a 23-year-old transgender assailant fatally shot 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski during Mass on the students’ first week back at school.

The now-deceased shooter was identified as Robin Westman, who legally changed his name from “Robert” to “Robin” as he wanted to identify as a transgender female.

However, Westman later revealed in a personal journal that he regretted the decision and was ultimately “tired of being trans.”

One of his journals, which he filmed himself flipping through in a video post on social media, featured a sticker of an LGBTQ+ flag with a firearm and the words “DEFEND EQUALITY” — suggesting that he felt the need to murder others in order to live the “progressive” lifestyle he wanted.

Meanwhile, many conservatives have noticed a pattern of violence coming from those identifying with the transgender community.

According to a number of studies conducted last year, mental health challenges among transgender individuals remained a significant concern, with high rates of depression and suicidal ideation reported. A study published in JAMA Network last year found that 63.7% of transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adults experienced a lifetime major depressive episode — a significantly higher rate compared to adults without gender dysphoria.

Two years ago, another trans-identifying individual fatally shot children at another Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the shooter’s journal, this biological woman, who identified as a transgender male, fantasized about having male genitalia and had disdain for her parents’ efforts to maintain Christianity in their household.

Regarding a lack of access to puberty blockers as a child, the Nashville shooter wrote: “I’d kill to have parents who would let their child be happy no matter how different it is to their viewpoints or don’t agree or scared of it. They are willing to listen to their children, not the other way around. I’d kill to have those resources.”

Additionally, one of the two Colorado students charged in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in May 2019 was a biological female who identified as trans male and went by the name “Alec.” This individual pleaded guilty to 17 counts and was sentenced to life in prison.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance visited Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday with his wife to pay their respects to the victims of the most recent violent incident.

“I’m not going to tell the Minnesota lawmakers or the governor exactly how they should respond to this tragedy,” Vance said. “I think that…there’s a strong desire from across the political spectrum to do something so that these shootings are less common.”

In relation to the topic, last Thursday, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the 47th president, also shared a post on X suggesting that the issue of violence perpetrated by this community should not be ignored.

