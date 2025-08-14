Report: DJ Daniel’s father to run for Texas 18th district seat

13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is lifted up by his father Theodis Daniel after given credentials from US Secret Service Director Sean Curran after US President Donald Trump made him an honorary member of the US Secret Service during his address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

1:11 PM – Thursday, August 14, 2025

The father of Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, the 13-year-old boy who was sworn in as an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service by President Donald Trump, will be running for Texas’ 18th district seat.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, Theodis Daniel told the outlet that he is ready to fight for Texas’ 18th congressional district.

“I’m a regular guy. I am not a politician,” Theodis said. “I don’t have six-figure deals. I’m just a regular dude trying to make it. Single dad. I got three kids to myself. I’m a disabled veteran just trying to make a difference regardless of what I’m going through.” Advertisement

Theodis went on to say that he is going to “get up every day and get out there and make it happen” for the people of the district.

“I don’t call myself a politician,” Theodis said. “I’m a public servant first, because my duty is to the people.”

He then told the outlet that he is running “for those who struggle,” explaining that his campaign priorities – supporting law enforcement, safety, healthcare and education – aren’t just abstract ideas but “battles my family and I face every day.”

“I want to run because I feel like everything that my son and I have been doing for the last six years or so, we have brought joy to people’s lives and gave them hope, which I didn’t think it was going to turn into nothing like this, but it feels good,” Theodis said.

Theodis claims that the residents of Texas’ 18th congressional district have been “duped,” and they are ready for real improvement. He also pledged to restrict his terms in Congress if elected this November, citing the fact that many elected politicians lose sight of their objective and become overly comfortable in power.

“Sometimes, when you marinate meat, you kind of ruin it. Some people just wear out their welcome. It’s like somebody coming to your house, wanting to stay for a little bit, and they stay there for two or three days,” Theodis said. “Well, these folks got comfortable. When people get comfortable, they get lazy. When they get lazy, they get forgetful and disrespectful,” Theodis added.

According to a post by the White House in late May, DJ, who was given five months to live after being diagnosed with incurable brain and spine cancer in 2018, has “three new tumors.”

During the president’s address to a join session of Congress on March 4th, DJ was honored by President Trump and was sworn in as an honorary protector.

“Tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” Trump said during his address. “I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

The teen has almost finished his mission to be sworn in by 1,000 police enforcement departments around the country, which would set a Guinness World Record.

DJ already holds multiple records, including “the most keys to the city” and “most proclamation days.”

