Report: Democrats in ‘deep political hole’ as millions of Dem voters leave party

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:00 PM – Thursday, August 21, 2025

Democrats are sounding the alarm as fresh data reveals significant declines in registered Democrat voters nationwide, raising concerns about potential impacts on upcoming elections and the party’s ability to mobilize key constituencies.

The New York Times published an analysis of L2 voter registration data on Wednesday, which demonstrated a loss of about 2.1 million registered Democrat voters between the 2020 and 2024 elections throughout the 30 states that record voter registration, and Washington, D.C.

In the same time frame, the Republican Party gained 2.4 million registered voters. This swing over the four years drove a 4.5 million voter net shift toward the GOP, which the Times called “a deep political hole that could take years for the democrats to climb out from.”

The data also showed shifts in battleground states such as Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, as well as a decline in Democrat votes in traditionally blue counties and suburbs, such as Bucks County, Pennsylvania and Miami-Dade County, Florida, which saw historic Republican registration and election wins.

Florida was highlighted specifically, having seen a swing of 1.2 million moving from the Democrat side to the GOP.

Democrats warn that these startling declines should serve as a wake-up call ahead of the next presidential election, as the party contends with losing the White House and control of both congressional chambers to the GOP.

“I think it should be an alarm,” said Democrat strategist Eddie Vale. “I think it’s a real problem.”

Vale continued, explaining that many voter demographics “all shared the broader fact that they are working class and not feeling like we were talking to them or actually going to help them,” attributing the shift in party registration to widespread sentiment that the Democrat Party had left these voters behind.

Another left-leaning strategist told The Hill that Democrats appear leaderless and lack a clear message for their voters.

“You have to have something clear to offer an alternative vision,” the strategist said. “The voter registration lag is directly related to this because the Democratic brand is flat. It’s one of the reasons why the most successful Democrats in this environment run against both parties.”

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll in July also revealed that around only one in five Democrats described their party in a positive light. Additionally, a more recent poll by the Democratic Political Action Committee (PAC) Unite the Country found that voters saw the Democrat Party as “out of touch,” “woke” and “weak.”

A top Democrat Party donor, who asked to remain anonymous, went even further in his/her diagnosis of the problem.

“Our party sucks. Our leadership sucks. Our message sucks. Why would anyone want to be a Democrat?” the Dem donor told The Hill outlet. “We’re completely out of touch.”

In the wake of their 2024 losses, left-leaning leaders have conducted postmortems to not only identify and address the party’s shortcomings, but also to chart a path toward future electoral success.

Democrat strategist Anthony Coley points to what he sees as “a larger problem with the Democratic brand.”

“Voters have run away from the party for a variety of reasons, but trust — or the lack of it — tops the list,” Coley said. “Too many voters just don’t trust the Democratic Party to deliver on issues they care about.”

Voter departures ahead of the last election have also been compounded by former Democrat officials leaving the party in the months following President Donald Trump’s victory.

The list of officials who have since ditched the Democrats includes former President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, who announced her party switch at the same time as her book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside Party Lines.” It is being released in the fall.

Another example lies with Senator Robin Webb (R-Ky.), who now identifies as a Republican.

“While it’s cliché, it’s true: I didn’t leave the party—the party left me,” Webb explained in a statement. “The Kentucky Democratic Party has increasingly alienated lifelong rural Democrats like myself by failing to support the issues that matter most to rural Kentuckians.”

Lastly, Representative Hillary Cassel (R-Fla.) can now be added to the growing list of Dems-turned-Republican as well. According to reports, the Democrat Party’s negative stance on Israel led her to leave, emphasizing her identities as a mother and Jewish woman, where she hopes to “build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions, not their [religious or ethnic] labels.”

