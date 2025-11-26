Report: D.C. shooting suspect identified as 29-year-old Afghan national who entered U.S. in 2021 under Biden

A police officer secures the area as law-enforcement officials visit the crime scene of a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:58 PM – Wednesday, November 26, 2025

According to incoming reports, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been identified as the suspect in the targeted D.C. shooting on Wednesday afternoon — which left two West Virginia National Guard members in critical condition.

The 29-year-old Afghan national entered the U.S. in 2021 as part of the Biden administration’s emergency evacuation and resettlement program for Afghans following the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Kabul.

The Biden administration previously launched Operation Allies Welcome, the largest non-combatant evacuation in U.S. history. Over 126,000 Afghans were airlifted from Kabul airport, with approximately 80,000 ultimately resettled in the United States. Most entered on temporary humanitarian parole rather than permanent visas, while a smaller number qualified for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) due to prior work with U.S. forces. The Biden administration “prioritized speed, conducting initial vetting overseas” and later, other checks at U.S. military bases. However, the highly rushed process sparked criticism over incomplete background screening.

“The suspect in the shooting of the two National Guard members is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021. The suspect used a handgun to carry out the attack,” two law enforcement sources told CBS News. Advertisement

Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. under Biden, opened fire on the uniformed Guardsmen near the Farragut West Metro station, approximately two blocks from the White House. The attack occurred just after 2:15 p.m. ET. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing the gunman approach the soldiers before firing at close range.

Moments later, a third Guardsman — without a firearm — reportedly tackled and stabbed the suspect with a pocket knife, preventing further violence until Metropolitan Police and Secret Service officers arrived and took Lakanwal into custody. Both victims, members of the West Virginia National Guard deployed to the capital, were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Others also assisted in restraining Lakanwal, pinning his face-down with his hands secured behind his back. This rapid intervention is credited with stopping the attack from escalating, as the suspect had continued firing even after hitting the initial victims. D.C. police and the Secret Service secured the area within minutes.

West Virginia GOP Governor Patrick Morrisey initially reported that the Guardsmen, a male and female, had been killed — but later corrected the statement — expressing that they were “fighting for their lives.”

Multiple witnesses also told investigators that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, prompting the FBI to classify the incident as a potential act of terrorism. Nonetheless, authorities stressed that the investigation is in its early stages and “no final determination on motive has been made” yet.

Lakanwal is under guard at a local hospital, and severe federal charges are expected once he is medically cleared. Officials also say that Lakanwal appears to have acted alone and no additional threats are believed to be active at this time.

The two Guardsmen in critical condition have not been publicly identified — pending family notification — and the unarmed soldier who subdued the attacker has been described by colleagues as a hero.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!