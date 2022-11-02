Report: Capitol police were not monitoring security cameras at Pelosi’s home during attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured with her husband, Paul Pelosi, on Capitol Hill on January 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. Under the cloud of a partial federal government shutdown, Pelosi reclaimed her former title as speaker and her fellow Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the second time in eight years. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:55 PM PT – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Capitol Police officers were reportedly not monitoring the cameras on at Nancy Pelosi’s home when her husband Paul was attacked.

According to reports on Tuesday, officers at the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center were not watching a live feed on Pelosi’s home at the time of the alleged attack.

In a statement released by the USPC, it was announced that the San Francisco cameras were not as actively monitored as they usually are when Speaker Pelosi is at the residence.

Recent reports revealed that the U.S. Capitol Police never received a call from the additional private security system in the home, nor was it clear if the alarm ever went off. Officials only became aware of the incident after an officer saw a police cruiser in the Pelosi’s driveway and alerted superiors.