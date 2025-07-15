Report: Camp Mystic co-owner ‘waited 45 minutes’ to evacuate after flash flooding alert

A view inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a new report, Camp Mystic’s co-owner waited a little over 45 minutes to begin evacuating children after receiving an emergency flash flood alert.

The report, which was conducted by ABC News, claimed that Richard “Dick” Eastland — who passed away while trying to save young girls at his Hunt, Texas, camp on the Guadalupe River — received the National Weather Service (NWS) alert on his phone at about 1:14 a.m.

The family’s spokesperson, Jeff Carr, told the outlet that he only began relocating campers to higher ground by 2:00 a.m. — as the situation began deteriorating rapidly.

“They had no information that indicated the magnitude of what was coming,” Carr said. “They got a standard run-of-the-mill NWS warning that they’ve seen dozens of times before,” Carr continued.

Carr continued, stating that Eastland immediately began communicating with family members who worked at the camp via a walkie-talkie as soon as he received the alert, which didn’t include an evacuation warning.

He emphasized that when the crew spotted the floodwaters, they began transporting campers to higher land. Carr also said that the schedule, which he noted was “tentative,” was put together after speaking with Eastland family members who worked at the camp.

The family wanted to publicize the timeline to avoid speculation following the terrible flash floods that claimed the lives of at least “27 children and counselors.”

They did not specify how many counselors versus children have perished.

