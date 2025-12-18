Report: Brown University shooting suspect found dead inside storage unit

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
6:14 PM – Wednesday, December 17, 2025
A reputable source who reached out to Fox News stated that the suspect in the Brown University shooting, which left two students dead, has been found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
