Report: Brown University shooting suspect found dead inside storage unit

A Brown University pennant is covered by flowers left by mourners at a makeshift memorial outside the Barus & Holley engineering building on the campus of Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island on December 14, 2025. (Photo by Bing Guan / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:14 PM – Wednesday, December 17, 2025

A reputable source who reached out to Fox News stated that the suspect in the Brown University shooting, which left two students dead, has been found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

