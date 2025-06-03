Report: Boulder terror attack suspect’s wife and kids arrested by ICE and HSI agents 

Flowers and a flag at the site of the attack outside the Boulder County Courthouse on June 2, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:16 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The family members of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect accused in the targeted terror attack against Israeli supporters in Boulder, have all been arrested.

The family is now undergoing expedited removal proceedings due to violations of U.S. immigration laws. Authorities are also investigating whether any family members had prior knowledge of or provided support for the attack.

A Department of Homeland Security official told the outlet that ICE and Homeland Security Investigation agents have taken his family into federal custody.

The 45-year-old defendant is accused of conducting a hate crime attack against a group of pro-Israel supporters who were participating in a walk to raise awareness for the remaining captives in Gaza, who are being held by Hamas.

Soliman is now facing 16 charges of attempted murder, two charges of use of an incendiary device, and 16 charges of attempted use of an incendiary device.

According to the New York Post, the 45-year-old Egyptian national expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist organization, on his Facebook page.

