Report: Biden’s ‘Failed Floating Gaza Pier’ Left 1 U.S. Service Member Dead, 62 More Injured, Costing $230M

Palestinians walk past a jetty in Gaza City with a view of navy vessels off the coast as part of a humanitarian “maritime corridor” announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on May 17, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:00 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Former President Joe Biden’s campaign to launch a floating pier in Gaza resulted in the death of one U.S. service member, along with 62 being injured, according to a new Pentagon watchdog report released on Tuesday.

The project, costing at least $31 million in damage, was announced during Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address. The intention was to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israel’s war against Hamas continues to rage on.

The initiative was ultimately abandoned after being operable for a total of 20 days, costing roughly around $230 million.

The Pentagon originally claimed that there were no deaths, and that just three U.S. troops suffered non-combat injuries.

23-year-old Army Sgt. Quandarious Davon Stanley died on October 31st after being critically injured aboard a Navy ship working towards the Gaza pier efforts.

The report released by the Defense Department Office of Inspector General revealed that the project charged ahead despite the Army and Navy combatting “low equipment mission-capable rates and low manning and training levels.”

“The Army and Navy did not allocate sufficient maintenance, manning, [or] training,” the report continued, going on to explain that the Army and Navy “did not organize, train, and equip to a common joint standard.”

The operation leaders also “did not fully consider mission-specific information requirements, such as beach conditions, average sea states, and other factors that affect the ability to successfully plan and conduct [joint logistics over-the-shore] operations.”

As a result, critical Army and Navy equipment led to the damage of over two dozen watercraft along with other equipment, causing roughly $31 million in repair and maintenance costs.

Overall, Central Command revealed that it provided 20 million pounds of food and supplies, which was significantly lower than what international aid organizations stated was needed to avoid a mass famine in Gaza.

