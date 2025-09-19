Report: AOC considering 2028 presidential run

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorses Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a campaign rally in Queensbridge Park on October 19, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:22 PM – Friday, September 19, 2025

Progressive “Squad” New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly considering a run for president in 2028.

According to an Axios report released on Friday, citing sources close to Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) team, the 4-term Congresswoman is deciding whether to run for U.S. Senate or president in 2028.

Ocasio-Cortez attempted to grow her brand over the summer, touring nationwide with Senator Bernie Sanders (DI-Vt.) on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour while also holding numerous town hall meetings across upstate New York, raising $15 million.

Advertisement

According to the report, Ocasio-Cortez has hired former senior advisers to Sanders as she mulls the future of her political career.

Should she choose to run for U.S. Senate, Ocasio-Cortez would be challenging incumbent Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who has represented New York in the Senate since 1999.

Despite Schumer’s long tenure, Ocasio-Cortez does pose a real threat, as polling shows that Democrats support a shift in party leadership to feature younger lawmakers.

Some “close allies” to Ocasio-Cortez have speculated that she may still run for president in 2028 even if she doesn’t believe she can win in order to secure representation for the Democrat Party’s progressive wing, according to the Axios report.

As a result of Ocasio-Cortez’s youth, progressive politics, and national exposure, she has been able to garner 36.7 million followers across all social media platforms, surpassing Schumer and most other Democrat candidates who are believed to be considering a future presidential run.

“Her team has spent more on digital advertising than almost any other politician in 2025, and as a result, they have brought in hundreds of thousands of new small-dollar donations,” stated Kyle Tharp, the author of Chaotic Era, a media and politics newsletter.

“She’s also seen record-breaking organic growth on social media, adding several million new followers across Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, X, and Facebook,” he added.

Should Ocasio-Cortez run for president, she would have to contend with several leaders in the Democrat party potentially looking to lead the 2028 ticket, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“She has a support base that, in many ways, has a larger potential width than Bernie’s. She has been in the glare of the spotlight from day one and has the national campaigning experience a lot of other potential candidates are now trying to get,” stated Ari Rabin-Havt, a longtime Sanders aide.

“It would be the height of arrogance to assume she couldn’t win the 2028 nomination,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!