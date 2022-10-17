Rep. Tiffany: Congress must probe Biden’s letter to Saudis

In this May 29, 2015 file photo, Wisconsin Sen. Thomas Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, speaks at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File

UPDATED 1:31 PM PT – Monday, October 17, 2022

Wisconsin Representative Tom Tiffany is demanding a congressional investigation into Joe Biden’s communications with Saudi Arabia.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Wisconsin Representative Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) stated that Congress must probe whether Joe Biden was pressuring the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, to delay oil production cuts until after the midterms. Tiffany added that if the allegations are proven true, this would mean an attempt to pressure a foreign government to influence the outcome of the 2022 U.S. elections.

This revelation comes after the Saudi Embassy released a letter from Biden requesting to delay this month’s oil cuts by one month.

Former GOP Congressman Ron Paul (R-Texas) said this could be a quid pro quo by Biden to help midterm Democrats.

“Biden is not doing well,” Paul said. “He’s putting a lot of pressure on them, and he doesn’t want them to cut production, which he claims is his political probability too, but it’s probably a little bit disingenuous.”

Congressman Tiffany voiced that the American people deserve to know what Biden was asking of the Saudis and why.