Rep. Taylor Greene: Stop funding Ukraine after Poland missile blast

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:42 AM PT – Friday, November 18, 2022

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has voiced that she believes the United States must stop sending money to Ukraine. Her statement came after the latest reports showed a deadly blast in Poland which was caused by a Ukrainian missile.

When speaking on the House floor, Greene (R-Ga.) said that the Biden administration is paying to protect Ukraine’s borders while the United States’ southern border is being invaded.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) declared ‘an invasion’ at the Mexican border by illegal immigrants.

Greene claimed that the Ukrainian government is trying to drag the United States into a war with Russia, which would cause a WWIII.

Greene went on to say that It’s time to stop bankrolling Ukraine. She believes that the U.S. should request peace in order to end the conflict.