Rep. Swalwell vows to strip driver’s licenses from ICE officers who wear masks, if elected California Governor

California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who officially entered the crowded Democrat gubernatorial primary in November, vowed in a recent interview that he would strip drivers licenses from federal immigration officers wearing masks during operations in California, if elected as Governor.

Current Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is scheduled to leave office on January 4, 2027.

In an interview with MS NOW, Swalwell (D-Calif.) stated that if he becomes Governor of the Golden State, he will use the state’s authority over the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to revoke the driver’s licenses of any federal agents — specifically ICE officers — who wear masks or face coverings during enforcement operations in California.

His statement included charging them with crimes such as kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault and battery, while emphasizing the need to “go on offense” against such federal efforts. Swalwell further argued that anonymity allows for “unaccountable” actions and that officers should be identifiable 24/7.

“If the Governor has the ability to issue driver’s licenses to people in California, if you’re going to wear a mask and not identify yourself, you’re not going to be eligible to drive a vehicle in California,” Swalwell asserted.

Swalwell’s remarks triggered significant backlash, particularly from conservative commentators and politicians, who characterized his “pledge” as an attack on federal law enforcement and an effort to prioritize illegal aliens over officer safety.

Masks are worn by ICE agents to protect themselves and their families against doxxing, threats from progressive groups, and general harassment. Swalwell’s proposals raise Supremacy Clause concerns by interfering with federal law enforcement operations.

The Trump administration, through the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has filed a lawsuit arguing that California’s ban on ICE agents wearing masks is unconstitutional, and federal officials have said they will not comply with the law as it now stands.

On December 9th, California officials also agreed to suspend enforcement of the measure pending a ruling by U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder on the federal government’s request for a preliminary injunction. Snyder granted a stay on the enforcement of the measure on December 22nd, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 12th.

In response to a post by Senator Scott Wiener (D-Calif.), who claimed that “in California, law enforcement can no longer hide behind face coverings,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, reminded the seemingly misguided senator that his state has no authority to regulate federal agents.

“This isn’t true. California has no authority to regulate federal agents. This state law violates the federal Supremacy Clause. We have asked a federal judge to strike it down, and a hearing is scheduled for January 12. In the meantime, California has agreed to put the law on hold and not enforce its unconstitutional mask ban, which is designed to allow radical leftists to dox federal agents enforcing immigration laws.”

Meanwhile, Swalwell’s recent provocation is far from an isolated remark, as he has consistently sought to delegitimize masked enforcement operations, likening the efforts to those of “bank robbers” or “KGB officers.”

The Democrat’s attempt to equate officer anonymity with misconduct appears to weaponize a safety debate to fuel his gubernatorial bid. In doing so, Swalwell has made the protection of illegal aliens in California a cornerstone of his run, prioritizing a challenge to federal authority.

