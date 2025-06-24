Rep. Robert Garcia elected as top Democrat on Oversight Committee

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:30 AM – Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Representative Robert Garcia has been elected as the top Democrat for the House Oversight Committee.

On Tuesday, Garcia was elected during a closed-door caucus meeting.

“It is an opportunity for us to continue holding the corruption of Donald Trump accountable and also doing incredible work on government reform,” Garcia told reporters after his victory.

“Efficiency is not DOGE. Efficiency is actually making government work better for our constituents across the country, and that’s what we’re going to focus on,” he added.

If Democrats win control of the House in next year’s midterm elections, Garcia would be in line to be the chair of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is expected to provide a counterweight to Republicans’ efforts to repeal Biden-era policies.

In addition, the committee is responsible for managing the federal workforce and the United States government’s ownership and leasing of federal facilities.

The opening on the committee occurred after Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) died of esophageal cancer at the age of 75 last month.

