Rep. Nancy Mace demands Ilhan Omar’s immigration records amid allegations of marriage fraud

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

10:00 AM – Friday, January 9, 2026

Representative Nancy Mace pushed Wednesday for the House Oversight Committee to release immigration records related to Representative Ilhan Omar and a family member, arguing the documents could confirm allegations that the Somali-born lawmaker engaged in marriage fraud to obtain U.S. citizenship. The effort, however, did not move forward.

“We are moving to subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar and her brother/husband’s immigration records,” Mace (R-S.C.) revealed on X. “The facts raise serious questions about potential federal marriage fraud, incest, polygamy, and tax fraud.”

This signaled a renewed effort by House Republicans to revisit rumors that have been circulating for years that accuse Omar (D-Minn.) of committing immigration fraud by marrying a family member.

Mace, who is running for governor, echoed the long-standing demands of the American people, stating that they “deserve full transparency” when it comes to allegations, adding that if the rumors are true, Omar should be “denaturalized and deported.”

Conservatives argue that the American people never received full honesty on this matter, and that immigration paperwork would clarify discrepancies and determine if any crimes were committed.

“Federal marriage fraud and knowingly entering a marriage to evade immigration laws is a serious felony punishable by prison time, steep fines, denaturalization and deportation,” Mace stated.

“Marrying a sibling is illegal in every state. We intend to get to the bottom of it,” she added. The House Oversight panel decided to table Mace’s motion, stating that the Ethics Committee should be the one deliberating the concerns.

Omar has denied all the allegations, referring to them “disgusting lies.” The rumors have also not been proven or disproven as questions about her complicated marriage history still linger.

The subpoena specifically requested immigration records relating to Omar, her ex-husband Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, her other ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and “any members” of her family, directing the request to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for answers.

In a 2016 statement, Omar claimed to have applied for a marriage license with Hirsi in 2002 when she was 19, but stated “we never finalized the application and thus were never legally married.”

She said her faith-based marriage concluded in 2008, but they reconciled about four years later, marrying in 2018, then divorcing a year later, having three children together.

“She had previously entered a religious marriage in 2002 and didn’t legally dissolve this earlier union until years later. Federal marriage fraud is a felony punishable by prison, steep fines, and deportation, and there are additional potential state and tax law questions which need to be answered,” Mace stated.

“If she has nothing to hide, let’s put it all on the table,” she added.

An attempt to revoke U.S. citizenship faces a high legal bar and typically requires federal court proceedings and proof of fraud or misrepresentation during the naturalization process.

