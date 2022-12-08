Rep. Mike Gallagher to head new Select Committee on China

Toy soldiers, one with a Chinese flag and one with a US flag are seen for sale on a street in Shanghai on May 3, 2012. (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/GettyImages)

UPDATED 6:09 PM PT – Thursday, December 8, 2022

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy tapped Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher to lead a new committee on the China threat.

McCarthy (R-Calif.) made the announcement on Thursday by saying that he is creating a Select China Committee to expose the Chinese Communist Party’s cyber, economic and military threats against the U.S.

McCarthy said in a tweet, “Rep Gallagher (R-Wis.) is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to serve as the Chairman.” He also thinks that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime.

The Wisconsin Representative was first elected to the House in 2016. He served as a Marine Corps Intelligence Officer for seven years and worked as a top staffer for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before entering Congress.

Gallagher had been urging for a multi-pronged and interagency approach to thwarting China’s ascension.

Maseh Zarif, the Director of Congressional Relation at FDD Action, commented further on the matter.