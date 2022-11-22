Rep. McCarthy vows to start Congressional sessions with prayer, Pledge of Allegiance

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:04 AM PT – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Representative Kevin McCarthy vows to bring back traditions once recognized within the House of Representatives.

Republicans are set to retake the House in the next Congress after Trump-endorsed Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) won a House seat. His victory increased the GOP’s House majority to 218, the number required for a majority in the lower chamber.

Last week, McCarthy was nominated as the next Speaker of the House with 188 votes. His challenger, Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), received 31 votes. He needs 218 votes to be the confirmed winner.

In a Facebook post on Monday, McCarthy (R-Calif.) said every Congressional session will begin with a prayer and with the pledge of allegiance, no exceptions.

The Republican’s promise garnered immense praise from followers, with some saying it will foster respect for the U.S. within the House.

McCarthy has also pledged to bar several Democrat lawmakers who have attacked America’s allies, given an advantage to America’s adversaries, and eroded trust in America’s institutions when he becomes House Speaker.

This includes, Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).