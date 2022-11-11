Rep. McCarthy says Biden called to congratulate him

U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says President Joe Biden congratulated him for the GOP winning the majority in House.

In an interview Thursday, McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Biden offered his congratulations during a recent phone call.

McCarthy added that if anyone thinks the GOP did not win the majority in the House, Biden at least thinks the GOP did. Nonetheless, control of the House has yet to be determined.

Biden clarified his comments just before heading to Egypt.

“No, I congratulate him; I said, ‘if you win the majority, congratulations’…but congratulations so far, you’ve made some gains,” Biden said.

McCarthy said that Biden asked him how they can work together.

The Minority Leader said he will work with anybody who wants to put America first and move the country in the right direction.