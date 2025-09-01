Rep. Maxine Waters urges use of 25th Amendment to find out what’s ‘wrong’ with Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

7:01 AM – Saturday, August 30, 2025

Representative Maxine Waters has called for using the 25th Amendment on President Donald Trump to find out what’s “wrong with him.”

On Friday, Waters (D-Calif.) stated during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that the 25th Amendment should be invoked against President Trump, arguing he is unfit for office following his removal of Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

“It is time to call for the 25th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America to determine his unfitness, to determine that something is wrong with this president. And I would suggest that we move very aggressively to talk about the danger to this country and to our democracy and not play around with this because this is absolutely one of the most destructive things that this president could do,” Waters said. Advertisement

Trump fired Cook on Monday, accusing her of misrepresenting mortgage information. Cook has since sued the president, arguing that her removal did not meet the legal standard for dismissal for cause and requesting a restraining order to remain in her position.

“This has the potential to destabilize the entire economy. It could have major implications for Wall Street, interest rates, and the president’s ability to make financial decisions that benefit him personally,” Waters added. “So, the United States — and the world — should be paying close attention. As far as I’m concerned, we must act swiftly. This is not about waiting around and hoping the courts will intervene,” she said.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend then asked Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) for her thoughts on Waters’ remarks.

“I think it’s striking to hear Congresswoman Waters call for the 25th Amendment. But presidents have been impeached for far less,” Sanders-Townsend said.

Wasserman Schultz suggested Trump’s real target was Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

“Donald Trump would prefer to fire Jerome Powell. But he knows that’s going too far,” she said. “So instead, he’s trying to interfere with the Fed by removing Lisa Cook over claims that, as was pointed out in court today, she isn’t even under investigation for. And the so-called fraud she’s accused of? She didn’t even get preferential rates on her mortgages, which makes it clear she didn’t break the law. It’s ridiculous,” she concluded.

