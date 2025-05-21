Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reintroduces bill to ban gender transition procedures for minors

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives for a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:55 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) has reintroduced legislation that would ban minors from being allowed to receive sex change surgeries.

The bill, Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which is designated as H.R. 3492 in the 119th Congress, would make it a federal crime to provide a sex change surgery to individuals under the age of 18.

For those found in violation of the law, they will face up to 10 years in prison and a major fine.

Advertisement

“My bill stops the mutilation of kids and holds those responsible for performing or facilitating these barbaric procedures accountable,” Greene (R-Ga.) said in a statement.

The Georgia Republican’s office called the bill “a bold step to end the barbaric practice of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors.”

Additionally, the proposal would allow exceptions in certain situations, one being if it is necessary for the minor’s health, although the measure states that it “does not include a mental health disorder.”

The proposal is supported by several other House Republican cosponsors as well.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to help protect children from sex change-related measures.

The executive order declares that: “it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

If passed, the bill would update federal law to make it illegal to transport any minor to another state to receive a sex change surgery.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!